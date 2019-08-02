Mumbai In A Frame: Visit These Pretty Instagrammable Spots In The City

Life in Mumbai is mostly about running behind a local train, working your days off, and getting perpetually stuck in traffic. And that makes it very difficult for us to appreciate the beauty that lies within the by-lanes. Our mornings begin with Instagram story updates and end with scrolling through beautiful photographs on someone else's account.

However, we want you to take some time out and get the phone-cameras clicking. Here's a list of some of the few Instagram-worthy places that Mumbai is blessed with. All you've gotta do is point and shoot!