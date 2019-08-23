Best Italian Ristorante In Powai!

Located in Powai, Mia Cucina is all hearts to party with friends, family, small as well as large groups while being surrounded with delicious food, amazing drinks, scrumptious cocktails, refreshing mocktails and beautiful interiors. We were here post work to chill and were glad to be here for the quick assistance by their staff and the suggestions that truly made our evening. We started with Suppli Di Riso which was a delicious plate of risotto & mozzarella balls. Their Salsiccia Pizzetta is truly something I would recommend for any chicken cuisine lover. We also tried their cosmopolitan cocktail and Blue lagoon slush which were absolutely delicious, strong and refreshing. The slush being one of the recommended mocktails I would say to have a refreshing experience. The white penne pasta, ziti Ala mascarpone was truly a creamy and appetizing one to have. We truly enjoyed being here on a midweek break from work!