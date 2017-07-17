Date Night, Anyone? Five Fancy Restaurants That Serve Amazing Jain Pizza

Formerly known as Metro Pizza Metro, but after a re-branding makeover was named Gustoso, meaning tasteful. The fact that they are #1 comes from a few solid factors. First of all, one of the only brick-oven pizzerias in SoBo, with so much red brick it could look like Santa could come down through the oven instead of the chimney this year. We all love a good thin and crispy pizza with real cheese . They have nailed the basics: the dough, tomato sauce, cheese, freshest produce so that even a plain margherita pie is satisfying.

The menu is in Italian (with English descriptions underneath) and their ingredients are those you would find in only Italy – not outside: goat cheese, capers, artichokes, arugula, kalamata olives, basil, ricotta, Italian truffle oil. They understand the pizza experience, in an authentic way: nothing distracting like corn, pineapple or quirky Indian fusion add-ons. By the way, we are obsessed with their chilli oil.

Recommendation: Think Naples only and keep the toppings simple like olives or sun-dried tomatoes.