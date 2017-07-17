Date Night, Anyone? Five Fancy Restaurants That Serve Amazing Jain Pizza

The thing about Jain pizza is that pizza in its purest, most authentic form is already Jain. Of course it was actually the Americans that improvised and threw in little garlic for an extra kick. But in the beautiful country of Italy, tomatoes and dough are already so rich and flavourful that there really is no need for that extra masala. Interesting fact: If you go to Italy today, most of their pizza is Jain.
Now whether the Mumbai restaurant community has held on to Italian pure roots or have succumbed to its enormously popular and consuming Jain community is a question to ponder. But for good or for bad, some of the best pizzerias in Mumbai are already Jain or made-to-order Jain!
Comments (0)