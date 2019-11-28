Chic And Affordable: Shop For The Best Juttis In The City From These Brands

You've seen almost every Bollywood actress wear that shiny Jutti with her patiyala suit in a film and probably wondered when you'll own that perfect pair too. Well life's pretty easy in a city like our's, so obviously we have some really good stores selling authentic juttis (just the way you like them) Read on, and then head straight to these stores to buy your kind! 

La Judi, Bandra

This one tops the list because there’s no dearth of colours or prints at La Judi. We love their ethnic collection, and absolutely adore the fact that their juttis that can be paired with our daily wear too! You can pair them up with any outfit, and it's guaranteed to look super trendy. Not just that, they have a terrific collection of footwear that you should not miss out on, all at affordable ranges.

Shell Out: INR 250 onward 

Sona Shopping Centre, 31, Opp. Marks & Spencer, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Dolce Vita

Pinterest goals much? All their shoes are super gorgeous and absolute Pinterest outfit goals, but it is their cute juttis that make us drool! What we love is how the juttis can be paired up with both ethic and western wear.

Shell Out: INR 800 onward

Bindiya CHS, Shop 8, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Feetish Amour

They have a wide range of juttis, and quality is something that is not compromised upon. They have a pair to go with everything, right from a traditional look, to a funky Indo-western fusion outfit.  

Shell Out: INR 1,600 onward

Pro-Tip: You can get custom printed juttis too.

    Lasa

    Their cute pairs of handcrafted Juttis are quirky and uber trendy, making them the right fit for every type of outfit. Plus these juttis are super comfortable.

    Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward

    43, Opp. Elco Market, Ramdas Nayak Marg, Bandra West, Mumbai

    Sajni Designer Shop

    Ever thought of an outfit that looked oh so perfect in your head, but when you actually put it all together it's a huge fashion disaster? The simple yet stylish juttis are like your rescue boat in these situations. With their unassuming, elegant styles, they will help put any outfit together. Lasa's collection is big, and if you go there with your outfit, they will help you find something that works very well, within a budget. 

    Shell Out: INR 900 onward

    Ratnavali CHS, Shop 10 & 11, 1st Gauthan Lane, Santacruz West, Mumbai

    Arvind Chappal Mart, Dadar

    You know those little shops with super limited space, but a super unlimited range? Yep, this is one of those. Yes, it'll take you a minute to find it, but we promise it's worth it. They've got cost-effective options for juttis, so we suggest stocking up on the basics from here!

    Shell Out: INR 300 onward

    Opp. Vikram Jewellers, Rande Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

