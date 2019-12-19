Best Konkani Cuisine In Thane!

Konkani Haus as the name itself specifies their speciality in seafood and some best mouth-watering Konkani food in Thane. The outlet has very desi and Konkani themed decor with a huge number of seating space. The place serves some best seafood as well as Konkani special Veg food as well. They have been very precise with their flavours by using authentic Maharashtrian masala and techniques of cooking. The place is totally as worth Maharashtrian food lovers and is worth a visit.