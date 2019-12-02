From Appetizers To Yum Desserts, This Outlet Has A Well-Stocked Bar With A Pretty Decor!

Bombay Cocktail Bar is heaven for all party lovers. Visited this place on weekend with friends and I loved this place. It is very huge and beautiful, ambience and decor is amazing and so attractive, Lightening and DJ lights were awesome, seating Arrangements were nicely arranged. Service which we had that's awesome and so good. Staff are informative and helpful for suggesting Menu. DJ Bobby K is one of the best DJ, it was awesome. We have Ordered Delicious Food and Refreshing drinks. Mocktails : THE TIPSY KAALAKHATTA ORANGE MANIA Appetizers : VEG MANCHURIAN DRY MURG TIKKA Mains : BOMBAY CHICKEN TAWA PULAV TAWA KHEEMA PAV VEG TRIPPLE NOODLES KHICHA MASALA PAPAD Desserts : Walnut Brownie With Ice Cream : Brownie with ice cream is always be a good desserts. And this was Looks so tempting and Delicious. !! Must Try. Red Velvet Cheese Cake : Red Velvet Cheese Cake is so beautiful and tempting, Taste is perfect and so Yummy. Must try. Overall, it was an amazing and awesome experience at this amazing place.