Best Masala Vadapav In Mulund West Only At ₹25

img-gallery-featured
Street Food

Shiv Vada Pav

Mulund West, Mumbai

Opp. Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Purushottam Kheraj Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Shiv Vada Pav serves best Masala Vadapav in entire Mumbai. It is a street food serving vada pav for which everyone craves for. Its located near the famous Kalidas Hall near Panch Rasta. One can have their own Masala Vada Pav at just a happy price of ₹25 and the vada pav is just mesmerizing and once you have one surely you will crave for another one. So go out and have your own Special Masala VadaPav in Mulund.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Street Food

Shiv Vada Pav

Mulund West, Mumbai

Opp. Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Purushottam Kheraj Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default