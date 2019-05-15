Best Masala Vadapav In Mulund West Only At ₹25

Shiv Vada Pav serves best Masala Vadapav in entire Mumbai. It is a street food serving vada pav for which everyone craves for. Its located near the famous Kalidas Hall near Panch Rasta. One can have their own Masala Vada Pav at just a happy price of ₹25 and the vada pav is just mesmerizing and once you have one surely you will crave for another one. So go out and have your own Special Masala VadaPav in Mulund.