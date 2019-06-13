Mocktails Which Will Instantly Lift Up Your Mood In This Summer Heat

Loco Loca is the place you should visit. Staff are very attentive. They play amazing music in the background. You can just sit & enjoy nature because it’s fully open. The chef personally came to us & took the feedback on the food. So there were Lime, Lemongrass & Mint Mocktail. They were up to the mark perfectly sweet with some sour. It's a very refreshing mocktail that’s all you need this summer.