Loco Loca is the place you should visit. Staff are very attentive. They play amazing music in the background. You can just sit & enjoy nature because it’s fully open. The chef personally came to us & took the feedback on the food. So there were Lime, Lemongrass & Mint Mocktail. They were up to the mark perfectly sweet with some sour. It's a very refreshing mocktail that’s all you need this summer.
Mocktails Which Will Instantly Lift Up Your Mood In This Summer Heat
