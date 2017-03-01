Off alcohol or not feeling it? You have to know this list of places who give mocktails as much clout as cocktails, and do a darn good job while they’re at it. Don’t just stick to the basics {aka fresh lime soda – yes, sweet and salt}, pick something off the menu, and you’ll love it.
Non-Drinkers, Step Up: Here Are The Best Mocktails In Mumbai
The Bombay Canteen
While the rest of the world goes to Bombay Canteen for their guava chili mojito and pimm’s, we ask you to flip the pages on to their non daary list, and order their watermelon based cocktails a TZ elixir {made with watermelon, pomegranate and starfuit juice is definitely recommended}. Their iced teas are definitely with a twist, and cinnamon & curry leaf iced tea and even a mango & mint one. When all else fails, there’s always a glass full of fizzy masala coke to fall back on.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Out Of The Blue
This restaurant on Carter Road came back into action just last year, and we still dig the open-air vibe it provides. They really do a good job with their mocktails, giving it more than just a couple of lines on their menu. You can try ‘paradise’ made from raspberry, passionfruit and apple & orange juices, or a summery melon on a hot day outside. The iced teas too are off the usual – with an irish cream iced tea made of black tea, Irish cream and chocolate. Hell yes.
The mocktails are priced at INR 275, and the non-alcoholic iced teas at INR 175.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Gymkhana 91
This gorgeous restaurant in Raghuvanshi Mills opens out to a spacious area filled with old-school tiles, relaxed cane chairs and sunlight pouring in – and you should come here for your food, and glasses of mocktails, especially the nightingale cosmopolitan as well as the peach spice. The mocktails are priced at INR 185.
From cocktails you should turn into mocktails, we definitely recommend the virgin admiral rus {vodka and jalapenos have bevcer tasted better} and the virgin rustom nu soda.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Sassy Spoon
The Sassy Spoon’s mocktail menu is one to remember when you’re going out for a short bite and a long glass. They have a whole lot of options from a spicy Soul Cooler {with kokum, cilantro, lemon, soda and green chillies}, a coffee cooler, a watermelon and honey drink and more. Their most signature mocktail however is the Very Berry Khatta, which has the flavour of berries and oranges and is mixed with a tangy kala khatta. These are priced at INR 190.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Comments (0)