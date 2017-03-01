Non-Drinkers, Step Up: Here Are The Best Mocktails In Mumbai

This restaurant on Carter Road came back into action just last year, and we still dig the open-air vibe it provides. They really do a good job with their mocktails, giving it more than just a couple of lines on their menu. You can try ‘paradise’ made from raspberry, passionfruit and apple & orange juices, or a summery melon on a hot day outside. The iced teas too are off the usual – with an irish cream iced tea made of black tea, Irish cream and chocolate. Hell yes.

The mocktails are priced at INR 275, and the non-alcoholic iced teas at INR 175.