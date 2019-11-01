If you’re in Mumbai looking to spruce up your look with a funky nail makeover, we’ve got just the list for you. Whether you like to keep it simple, or are planning to go all out with nail art and extensions, there’s nothing quite like getting a great manicure! Here are the best nail salons in Mumbai for a chic nail makeover.
Nailed It! Best Nail Spas In Town
If you’re in Mumbai looking to spruce up your look with a funky nail makeover, we’ve got just the list for you. Whether you like to keep it simple, or are planning to go all out with nail art and extensions, there’s nothing quite like getting a great manicure! Here are the best nail salons in Mumbai for a chic nail makeover.
Kavi’s Nailcare
Kavi’s Nailcare has somewhat of a celeb status attached to it, thanks to B-town personalities frequenting the salon for nail makeovers. With a branch in Kemp’s Corner and Khar West, Kavi’s Nailcare is where you need to head to for an indulgent, relaxing manicure.Cost: INR 700 onwards
Nail Spa Experience
Nail Spa Experience has been a household name for nail makeovers in Mumbai. From manicures and pedicures to nail art, gel paints, and a lot more, Nail Spa Experience is known for its range and quality of services. You can book an appointment with them online to save on time.
Cost: INR 650 onwards
Paintbox
This quaint salon located in the bustling neighbourhood of Bandra helps you retreat from the chaos all around while you enjoy a relaxing manicure. The range of nail art designs is super impressive, and the wide variety of unique, trendy colours will leave you spoiled for choice.
Cost: INR 450 onwards
Tip & Toe
Tip & Toe is a popular choice of nail salon for those who wish to indulge in a comfortable, convenient and relaxing nail makeover without worrying about the quality of service. Their basic manicures are highly recommended, specially if you like to flaunt candy coloured nails painted with the latest colours in town!
Cost: INR 750 onwards
La Bella Nail Studio
La Bella Nail Studio is a highly recommended nail salon for manicures and nail makeovers, and are known for providing great service at super affordable rates. Too busy? You can even book a manicure service at home.
Cost: INR 450 onwards
Nail Koutoure
This salon is located in Malabar Hill in South Mumbai, and is known for providing the most indulgent nail services in the area. From basic manicures to nail extensions and art, they have a wide range of services that women can enjoy. You can book an appointment with them on their website.
Cost: INR 900 onwards
Glory Again
This nail salon in Bandra is one of the most popular go-to for everything related to nails. Their innovative designs and wide range of nail services make them a highly sought after salon, and their nail art services are quite the draw.
Cost: INR 500 onwards
Comments (0)