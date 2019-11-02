Get The Best Of European Cuisine In Bkc, Drop By Now!

BKC the new hub of Mumbai has these super amazing restaurants that are making dining meaningful with a theme that makes every place very special. A new restaurant has opened up in the Jet airways building named Toast and Tonic with the theme of the European style of dining. They have a very subtle and simple decor yet effective one. The Bar counter makes the place more vibrant and attractive so don't miss out on the place. The theme of the toast and tonic is they are known for the cheese and toast that is the very specialty of their European theme. Tonic water here is absolutely amazing which is not to be missed. Must try would be 1. Blushing Lady - A Gin based cocktail with a mix of tonic water making it a very smile and fruity drink with the pomegranate juice and seeds which is perfectly blent in the cocktail. You are surely going to love this one. 2. Ghanmada Tonic - One of their tonic water addition with the touch of lime juice making it refreshing Mocktail. 3. Soft Egg with Chicken sausages - A dish that you shouldn't miss at all. Not typically a poached egg but a soft boiled egg, topped on a toast with basil spread and having smoked chicken sausages with a spread of hug curd and the best to the top is was the hollandaise sauce. 4. Korean Fried Chicken - A very mild and beautiful dish with the touch of a bit of spice and lime flavors very well marinated and fried with a super soft chicken with garlic cloves. 5. Dan Dan Noodles- Noodles with a grated cauliflower base and black bean and peanut sauce. The dish is very subtle not too heavy but with perfect flavors. 6. Charcoal Smoked Chicken Flatbread - Flatbread pizza with sesame seeds in the base, with smoked shredded chicken, mushrooms and bbq sauce. 7. Sour Cherry Parfait - Its white chocolate-based dessert with cherries, pistachios, truffle, served along with cranberry or coconut sorbet. The dish didn't suit my palate but would suggest to try out out some other dessert. A special mention to MAZA for being such an amazing person to guide with through the menu and suggest to us the best of your dishes. I would definitely come back.