Cravings For Pan Asian Food? Drop By Kuai kitchen's New Outlet!

Kuai kitchen has come up with their second outlet in Bandra. Their first outlet is in Colaba and it has recently opened its second outlet on the busy lane at linking road. It’s a small cosy place on the corner of the street. They have indoor and outdoor seatings as well. Indoor seating is very cramped with just 4-5 tables while the outside seating has tables and it is spacious too. Kuai kitchen serves Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, Thai and Pan Asian cuisine. This place has got a very vibrant ambience. All bright colours have been used for their interiors which makes the place very nice and happening. You will love their colourful graffiti walls. This place allows one to enjoy the amazing feeling of having sushi while looking around the very Indian surrounding. This place serves amazing sushi and dumplings. So they do have an amazing menu and the food here is pretty much spot on for authenticity. So we had ordered water chestnut dumplings, spicy chicken dumplings which was chicken with spicy sauce covered with perfect little dumplings and was served hot, crazy cream cheese and avocado roll which was indeed amazing with the hint of wasabi and ginger. Kuai crispy prawn tempura which was served in a martini glass with a layer of iceberg lettuce, kuai special prawn with soya chilli oil, chicken in Hunan sauce. Kuai's special mixed vegetable soya chilli garlic sauce which was delicious, chicken tom yum rice, veg pad thai noodles and in dessert we had ordered honey noodles with vanilla ice cream which was sticky and crispy sweet noodles with vanilla ice cream. And last but not the least kuai chocolate panda bao which was cute little panda filled with chocolate and it was melting in the mouth. Trust me this dessert was sinful and divine. Their chilli oil sauce and schezwan sauce are made inhouse and are a must-have, you can order it as an extra sauce. They do sell their sauces in small bottles. The service was very attentive. And as for value, in my opinion, it is well worth it and we had left full and very satisfied. The staff was very polite, humble and helpful. Overall the place is just fantastic and must-visit if in Colaba or Bandra. This place is buzzing all day and if you are looking for authentic Asian cuisine head to Kuai Kitchen!