Get Yourself Some Hot Paranthas And Achaar From These Mumbai Joints

A store popular for sweets and savoury street snacks, Punjab Sweet House in Pali Naka is a comfort zone for many who love to dive into hot and buttery parathas in the neighbourhood. They have a limited menu for parathas, but all of them are definitely worth a try. Their parathas are served with raita, pickle and chhole.

What To Eat: We love the Gobi Parathas here.

Shell Out: 180 INR onwards