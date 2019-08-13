This Millennials Bar Surely An Ideal Spot To Make Every Weekend Count!

It's weekend already and I'm sure like me you too would be looking out for a cool new place to enjoy the weekend vibes! Well here's a place like nowhere else! Right from a pretty interior, cozy sittings, awesome bar to delicious food and amazing drinks at Millennials Eatery & Bar. With started with a refreshing Orangingle which surely is something you should not miss to enjoy while indulging in a 3 cheese garlic bread which absolutely is a perfect starter pack! The chicken grilled burger with fries is a total tasty good combo. Spicy guava mocktail was undoubtedly the best we had here while binge eating their delicious, crusty, and full-loaded BBQ chicken pizza. This place is surely an ideal spot to make every weekend count!