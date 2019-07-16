Versova Has This Cosy Diner Which One Needs To Stop By ASAP

Planning a breakfast on a lazy Sunday morning itself requires an effort but when one of my friends gave Jamjar Diner as an option, we thought, why not? We had a look at the photos online and the breakfast menu which looked appetising so finalized this place. I was excited with their menu, their interiors and the feel of the place being cosy for a rainy day. As we entered the place, the vibes were so positive that I felt so good. We sat on the table of 6 and started ordering as we all were very very hungry. The place was super cosy and the staff was friendly with beautiful interiors. Ordered food, -It's Berry Nice: This smoothie bowl was super healthy and tasty giving us a blend of various fruits and berries. -Guacamole Toast: It tasted good. Just a suggestion - the toast could have been better and crisper. -Club Med Sandwich: With artichoke and spinach, this is one healthy option. -Hot Chocolate With Marshmallow: It was perfect. We all simply loved it. We ordered 1 and then there were 4 more orders after that for each one of us. -Jamjar Fresh Juice Cooler: A healthy juice for all sorts of health freaks. -Popcorn Chicken: Good quantity and tasted good. But KFC serves better. -Veg Burger: The bun was fat but soft whereas the burger was huge and smoky. -Farm Fresh Pizza: Thin crust pizza, super cheesy and great in taste. It was fun eating it. I 100% recommend this place. Be it with friends or family or on a date. This suits all.