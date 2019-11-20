Love Chaats? Visit This Outlet For Amazing Chaats & Street Food!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Elco Pani Puri Centre

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-A, 46, Hill Road, Elco Market, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Elco on Linking road in Bandra is best known for its taste and quick service. This place is recommended for all the people running on a low budget. The famous dish is the chole bhature which gives an aftermath cravings. So what are you searching for? Drop by this outlet now!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Elco Pani Puri Centre

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-A, 46, Hill Road, Elco Market, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default