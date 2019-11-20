Elco on Linking road in Bandra is best known for its taste and quick service. This place is recommended for all the people running on a low budget. The famous dish is the chole bhature which gives an aftermath cravings. So what are you searching for? Drop by this outlet now!
Love Chaats? Visit This Outlet For Amazing Chaats & Street Food!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
