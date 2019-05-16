Best Place For Drinks And Food - Irish House

BKC is turning itself into the best place for food, they keep introducing new restaurant with a great concept. The food at Irish house is awesome and one always has a great time here. They have some great food menu and great drinking options. The way they have made their menu just right makes it easier to order and you know what you are ordering and what will be served. It's the best menu as of today and no other restaurant till date has such an awesome menu with a photograph of all food options that they serve. They serve a superb variety of Beer which you rarely get under one roof. The food we ordered - Drunk Meatballs cheese burst chicken (4/5), Drunken prawns (5/5) loved them, Original Belfast chicken wings (5/5) a stellar dish, grilled Sriracha chicken bowl (4/5), Portofino Grilled fish (5/5) - the best-grilled fish, sriracha chicken pizza (4/5) Desserts - The Irish Riverdance (5/5) superb The dual chocolate tart (4/5) good Drinks - Grey Goose Le fizz (4/5) Inverted beer (5/5) Irish trash can (5/5) Irish mule (4/5)