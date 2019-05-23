Marvelous Place For Food And Drinks

145 Bandra is located on the first floor above The Bandra Project, Pali Hill ( Bandra). It is approximately 15 minutes away from Bandra Railway Station. Loved those cute lamps hanging on tree and colourful block wall at the entrance. It is spacious and brightly lit place. The beautiful bar is the middle and giant screen for sports screening. Pool table at the corner and smoking zone. The seating arrangement is a combination of high chairs and comfy sofas. The ambience is beautiful! Must try food and drinks ☸ Drinks ✴ Japanese Dunkel ( Cocktail) Muddled up Japanese yuzu and German Dunkel. It is served in a beer mug spiked with Gin and elderflower cordial. It was smooth and soothing. ✴ Watermelon and Mango Mojito ( Mocktail) Combination of watermelon, mango, lime and soda. Sweet and tangy drink. It was a refreshing summer drink. ☸ Small Plates ✴ Chota Shwarma Lebanese grilled chicken served with Mayo and Pickled vegetables. It was presented beautifully and was divine in taste. ✴ Magic Masala Potato Skin Crispy potato skins tossed in a magic massage. It is served with chutney mayo. Light and crispy appetizer. I kept munching on these till the end. My personal favourite. ✴ Chilli Cheese Samosa Gooey cheese stuffed in Samoa wrap. It was crispy and cheesy. It just melts in the mouth. Delectable! ☸ Mains ✴ Amritsari Chole Spicy chickpea curry served with mini kulchas. Authentic Punjabi chole served with five mini kulchas. It comes with spicy onion. It was authentic and flavourful. ✴ Paneer Makhanwala Biryani paneer was soft and crispy from out. It was aromatic and flavourful. It was served with raita. It went really well with biryani. Flavourful biryani topped with cashew which enhanced the flavours more. A must try, one of the finest here.