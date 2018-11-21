The spacious and well-designed area gives one very comfortable and relaxed vibes. The food portions at Gateway Taproom are quite large and delicious. They have a lot of interesting offers on drinks. There are multiple options of soups and salads. Oh, and the desserts are toothsome.
Gateway Taproom Is The Best Place To Enjoy Your Meal In A Relaxed Ambience
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, and Family.
Also On Gateway Taproom
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)