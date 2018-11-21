Gateway Taproom Is The Best Place To Enjoy Your Meal In A Relaxed Ambience

Breweries

Gateway Taproom

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Godrej BKC, Unit 3, Plot C-68, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

The spacious and well-designed area gives one very comfortable and relaxed vibes. The food portions at Gateway Taproom are quite large and delicious. They have a lot of interesting offers on drinks. There are multiple options of soups and salads. Oh, and the desserts are toothsome.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, and Family.

