Best Place To Enjoy Music And Food With Your Loved Ones

So last night I went to Loca Loca with my couple of my friends as I heard a lot about this place so we went here in the evening and we ordered:- **Mocktails and Slush** #StrawberryandPeach this mocktails was really very mild and good to taste it was slightly sour and sweet in taste and flavour do try it! #StrawberryandLitchi this was basically a slush/Gola one side was strawberry and the other side was litchee the strawberry both the flavours was nicely balanced loved it do try it out!! Highly recommended 😋❤️ **Starters** #Avocado+FetaToast this was very healthy appetizers for health-conscious peoples out there avocado was nice and fresh the only thing I didn't like about it is it's quantity overall it was great and don't expect much spices over it as it was very health conscious thing also at the top there was a cheese cube which made it taste really amazing as the cube taste was slightly salty, loved it. #ChickenThaiThigh this was just amazing appetizer they had, the chicken was nicely cooked and the spices were nicely indulged with the chicken best thing to try according to my friend!! **MainCourse** #SpanishRice the presentation was amazing and was brilliant in taste as well. They served the rice in a pan like tray and over the rice, they kept vegetable skewers which were nicely grilled and the Cheesy vegetables and rice was nicely sauteed and prepared in a cheese base with a sweet and sour taste which was lovely! #Piyellapaella the rice was cooked so nicely and had a creamy flavour, the shrimps in the rice were brilliant if you love rice bowls, this is the dish you must try, according to my friend it was the best main course we have ever had, seafood lovers must try!!! **Desserts** #WhiskeyMousse this was basically a chocolate cigar filled with chocolate mousse, the smokey flavour in this gave this dessert heightened its taste, there wasn't any taste of whiskey in it, the chocolate was dominating the whiskey yet it was perfectly sweet, Must Try!!! Overall the best and the perfect place to enjoy yourself with your group or loved ones as it gives you a very cosy ambience which is perfect for a date and the food was amazing! They also have a live music session so if you love music it's a must visit 😋❤️