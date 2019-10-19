Binge Upon Some Scrumptious Dishes At This Cute Little Cafe In Fort

Well, I visited Millennials a few days back and I have to say that this is one of the best places in fort area if you wanna binge upon some scrumptious dishes. The ambience is great with grooving music and food is super tasty. I was delighted by the starters as it tasted as per my expectation. So happy about it😍. Dishes we ordered are below : Drinks - Strawberry Blush Cool Blue Pinky Virgin Pinacolada Starters - Bhuna Mutton Sliders - It is an amazing dish wherein the mutton was perfectly cooked with awesome flavours that burst in our mouths in first bite itself..enjoyed it!! Millennials Fried Chicken - Chicken was crispy and crunchy with the perfect blend of flavours accompanied with fries which made it best combo. Highly recommended. Main Course - Bbq Smoked Chicken Pizza - It is one of the best pizza I have had in recent times..the taste was yummy.😍😍 Dessert - Choco Lava Cake - Perfect moist and spongy cake with sizzling warm chocolate sauce inside made a perfect end to our evening. The cake just melted in our mouth. Loved it❤️ Ambience - Ambience is great with good music. Especially, I loved the interiors as it takes you back to history. The interiors make for a good cosy place to spend time with your family and friends!