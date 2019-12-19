An Exclusive Buffet Spread At This Barbeque Restaurant In Goregaon

Barbeque Central is a great place if you want to try out some excellent buffet at a reasonable price. They have some amazing starters, great mocktails and yum barbeque food which is barbequed on your table moreover they have varieties in the main course served with some amazing salad and naans. They also have got a separate chaat counter for you to try out different types of Pani Puri and Dahi Puri and Sev Puri. In Pani Puri they serve three types of flavours such as mint, chocolate, and mango. They have a different counter for you to make your own type of pasta whether veg or chicken and they have their amazing cheese sauce. They have even got their kheema counter which serves kheema pav and pota khalegi mix. And if you wanna check out the desserts it has tons of it like they have Gulab Jamun, moong halwa, small pastry, Mousse. They have got a different counter for ice creams and we can make our own cigar roll as well with strawberry syrup in it. They serve fruits as well for desserts. Overall it's one of the best places to hang out with friends as well as family. And if you wanna try it for a friends bday it's really reasonable and they have a special theme to celebrate someone's bday, so it's worth a try. Do try out this place.