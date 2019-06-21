This Beautiful Fancy Restaurant Is Just Best For Amazing Middle Eastern Cuisine

Bayroute has opened its next outlet at Juhu recently. In Mumbai, there are very few restaurants that serve Middle Eastern Cuisine and Bayroute is one of the best restaurants for the cuisine. Coming to the ambience, it has got a very nice cozy and relaxing ambience. They have outdoor as well as indoor seatings. Even outdoor seatings are arranged with air conditioner and coolers. The interiors are simple and relevant to Middle Eastern Culture. Staff was even friendly and humble. We ordered: 1. Truffle Trida and Cheese: Its a good starter and if you like pasta you should definitely go for this 2. Lebanese Nachos: Not like ordinary nachos, they are quite different and healthy. 3. Ispanak Mantar: You can call it a Turkish Pizza stuffed with spinach, cheese, and mushrooms. 4. Greek Goddess: Go for it if you like berries and mint together 5. Baklava: A highly recommended dessert.