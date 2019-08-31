Made In Mumbai: 6 Chinese Bhel Joints To Get You Hooked To

This one's a pretty famous open-seating joint near the Churchgate station. You walk to the Nirmala Niketan College, and you find Raju whipping up some hot and spicy Chinese Bhel for INR 100 a plate. They've been here since quite a few years and you'll find office-commuters and college-goers flocking like a bee at his joint.

P.S: Raju Chinese is open from 10 AM to 10 PM.