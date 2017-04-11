Vegetarians, Here Are 7 Restaurants To Head To For Amazing Sushi

Kofuku in Bandra has a good hand with making authentic Japanese food, and it extends its way to vegetarian food too. They serve two types of sushis – nigiri and saki. Nigiri is sushi with two ingredients – a bed of rice and vegetables. two in a portion are served.

Maki is what they do best – proper sushi rolls cut into eight pieces. The recommended ones are the super crunchy rolls {that is the name}, special vegetarian rolls and California rolls, among other options.