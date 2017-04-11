They say that sushi and vegetarian together is an oxymoron, a tall tale, even a legend, if you will. Well, they are soy wrong, and whenever we are told that, we can’t control our tempura. Vegetarians can have sushi too, without or without fish. And so, we present our picks of the best vegetarian sushi in town.
Vegetarians, Here Are 7 Restaurants To Head To For Amazing Sushi
Kofuku
Kofuku in Bandra has a good hand with making authentic Japanese food, and it extends its way to vegetarian food too. They serve two types of sushis – nigiri and saki. Nigiri is sushi with two ingredients – a bed of rice and vegetables. two in a portion are served.
Maki is what they do best – proper sushi rolls cut into eight pieces. The recommended ones are the super crunchy rolls {that is the name}, special vegetarian rolls and California rolls, among other options.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Pa Pa Ya
Pa Pa Ya, situated swankily on the top floor of Palladium mall, has quickly become one of our favourite pan-Asian food joints in the city. They are generous with their options when it comes to sushi, and you may try their vegetarian spicy avocado, maki rolls and spicy taki roll. You can also try their sushi burger, and a vegetarian sushi matrix, which is literally a geometric construction of food, where 19 pieces of different types of sushi are served up on a wooden matrix-like structure.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Sushi Cafe
Sushi Cafe, a really small easy-to-miss restaurant in Pali Hill, Bandra, has really delicious sushi options – and even vegetarian ones. Try their Ikibana vegetarian sushi with asparagus, avocado and cucumber and the tofu chilli sushi with a spicy Japanese chilli sauce.They come with eight pieces in a portion. If you aren’t in the mood to get out of your PJs, you can get them home-delivered too.
#LBBTip: Ask them to go a little easy on the wasabi, as it’s pretty pungent here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Global Fusion
Global Fusion rolls up amazing sushi for vegetarians and vegans alike, and it isn’t too expensive too. Your best bet would be to take just a little longer lunch break, and head to their restaurant on a weekday. Their lunch buffet is priced at INR 760 only, and you can eat sushi to your heart’s content. Also, if you are a novice to sushi-eating, the staff here is well-trained enough to know not to snigger, and how much to explain how the concept of it to you.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Zen Cafe
Did you know about the existence of this little café inside Raghuvanshi Mills? We only just discovered it now, and they apparently make some of the best vegetarian sushi in town. Avocado roll, California roll, cucumber roll and even a red pepper and mushroom roll is what they offer. Also serving yasai zushi – which is a mixed assortment of 16 pieces of sushi. You should definitely check this place out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Wink at Taj Vivanta
Slightly off the radar when it comes to the Japanese cuisine, but if you are in Cuffe Parade and don’t mind pulling on a few purse strings, check out this in the lobby-lounge at Taj Vivanta. They have a good selection of both nigiri and maki sushi, with five to six options in each type. What you should try is their shitake mushroom sushi roll, as well as the pickle radish roll.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
