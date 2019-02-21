Craving Some Authentic Punjabi Food? Try Out This Place In Sion

It serves the best Chhole Samosa, Chhole Tikki, Chhole Bhature, Lassi and what not! The quantity served here is nice and prices are also reasonable. It has simple comfort food and one can go with family and friends to enjoy some Chaat! There are other dishes like Dosa, Pav Bhaji, Sweet Dishes, etc are also must try. One must visit Guru Kripa for best North Indian food.