Best Romantic Dates Done Right With This Cafe In Andheri

Watermelon mojito:-Cool, lovely and refreshing, a bit pricey but tastes good. Macaroni.cheese balls:- This tasted good, tasted lovely and Delicious. Andaz baklava:- This dish is for the hardcore sweet fan, too sweet in my opinion but tasted great. Blueberry cheesecake: -Looks pretty, tastes really good and just perfect to have it with your bae. Popcorn - Yummy, colourful and just the right thing to have with your loved one. Would highly recommend people to head out to Andaz Cafe right away.