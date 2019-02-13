Watermelon mojito:-Cool, lovely and refreshing, a bit pricey but tastes good. Macaroni.cheese balls:- This tasted good, tasted lovely and Delicious. Andaz baklava:- This dish is for the hardcore sweet fan, too sweet in my opinion but tasted great. Blueberry cheesecake: -Looks pretty, tastes really good and just perfect to have it with your bae. Popcorn - Yummy, colourful and just the right thing to have with your loved one. Would highly recommend people to head out to Andaz Cafe right away.
Best Romantic Dates Done Right With This Cafe In Andheri
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pizza and sandwiches ,tasted so bland and terrible for the price .Not worth the money!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids
