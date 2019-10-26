Mumbai is buzzing with traffic all throughout the day, but if you truly want to appreciate the beauty, the calmness and the gorgeous cityscape, head out for a walk early in the morning. Whether you are looking for a good run through a lush green park or a refreshing walk by the sea face, this list will take you through the best spots to run/jog in Mumbai while appreciating the city too!
We Run It! Best Spots For Jogging In The City
Marine Drive
Marine Drive is undoubtedly the most famous track where runners and walkers like to get in their early morning workouts. Even though it's crowded even in the wee hours of the morning, you’ll be motivated to get in a quick workout too thanks to all the pro runners you’ll see as a part of this crowd. This airy promenade promises good views, a strong sea breeze and an uninterrupted, 4 km long running track.
Worli Seaface
This promenade in Worli is a spacious stretch of running track right by the Arabian Sea. This track offers spectacular views of the sea, a strong sea breeze, and an awe-inspiring view of the city skyline and Bandra Worli Sealink. The best time to run here would be early in the mornings.
Carter Road
This promenade by the sea in Bandra provides a beautiful running track right along the Arabian Sea. The running track is lined with plants and trees, there’s a fresh sea breeze all day long, and the energy of this place early in the morning will get you excited to run the 1.25 km stretch of this running track with a smile on your face!
Jogger’s Park
Jogger’s Park in Bandra is another popular place to run in Mumbai. This well-kept seaside track is perfect for both morning and evening runs. The park has 2 separate tracks – a path for walking as well as a path for running. It’s a lush green space that provides a refreshing break from the city life around.
Shivaji Park
This is undoubtedly Mumbai’s most famous park, made famous by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Milind Soman and other pro athletes who like to enjoy a run here. Located in Dadar, this park has great cultural and political significance too. The best time to enjoy a run here would be in the morning. Even though it’s full of people running/walking in the morning, the energy here will motivate you to get in a power-packed workout yourself.
Juhu Beach
Juhu Beach has always been a popular running spot for those who like their early morning workouts. Empty beaches, a light sea-breeze and a never-ending stretch of sand greet you early in the morning at this spot which is otherwise filled with people all day long.
Priyadarshini Park
This park in Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai is a quiet, refreshing break from city life. Sprawling lawns, a track that is covered with dense trees and a view of the sea in the distance make this a popular choice of workout venue, especially in the morning when there is no traffic in this side of Mumbai.
Nirvana Park
Located within the Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, this well-designed park is a great option for those who wish to go running/jogging/walking early in the morning. Creative lights and lanterns, a fish pond and sprawling lawns provide a green escape from the hustle of city life. 4 acres of this park offer gazebos, stairways, bridges, fountains as well as a stone running track.
- Entry Fee: ₹ 5
