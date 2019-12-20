It's All About Delicious Seafood & Classic Desserts At Malhar Tribes

Malhar Tribes is a restaurant with attractive and pleasant ambience. You have the option of sitting indoor or outside. Live music is played in the outside dining area.Outside you will feel as you are sitting in beachside Goa and not in the middle of Mumbai City. Its speciality is Maharashtrian and South Indian seafood. We had Garlic butter prawns, Chicken Srilanka and Surmai fry for starters. Both Prawns and Chicken were coconut milk based and were mild spicy. The gravy in which Chicken Srilanka was served was a perfect mix of sweetness from the coconut milk and spicy green chillies. For main course we had Chicken Malwani. You have option variety of rotis and bhakris to go with it. The Malwani chicken had the traditional home cooked taste and was very spicy. For dessert we had tiramisu. They also have a variety of fresh fruit based desserts and drinks. Definitely, a place to visit if you want to have authentic costal Maharashtrian seafood and in a similar ambience.