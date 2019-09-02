Get Your Gear: A Beginner's Guide To Mumbai's Best Sport Shops

This shop opened doors to sports enthusiasts in 1998 in Borivali. The shop was made to principally cater to the necessities of Yogi Cricket Club. However, it attracted more cricket academies to cater to and today, Yogi Sporting Goods remains one of the best stores supplying cricket and other sporting goods to many cricket academies, sports institutions, schools and colleges, and MNCs in and outside the country.

They have expertise in making niche products according to an individual’s requirements. They have gear for more than 20 sports and over 90 brands are available with them. They have gym equipment, fitness bands and watches, indoor sports goods like air hockey and foosball tables, sports books, games and CDs. That’s a lot on offer in this store at Gorai, Borivali West.