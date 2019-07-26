Weekend Sunday Brunch Sorted At Seven KitchensI

Omg! I'm short of words to describe my experience here. Seven Kitchens provides one of the best Sunday brunch in the city. The spread is huge, the service is great and the food is delicious. It is a little expensive, but worth every penny. The large dessert spread will give you a sugar rush. Such pretty cakes and pastries, Indian sweets. yum. You are spoilt for choices. The bread and cheese selection is excellent as well. Very few places serve Gruyere cheese and when I saw it here I was sold. If you love dim sums and sushi, then you are in for a treat. They have a great selection of Vegetarian as well as non-Vegetarian Dimsums and sushi. Loved the spicy mushroom one. Salad freaks, you will be spoilt for choices. They have a huge spread of salads, make your salads and dips too. 5 kinds of hummus to choose from. can you believe it? Not forgetting the Chaat and Indian spread. They had delicious samosas too. The gnocchi was delicious too. Pasta and pizza and more. Asian spread, noodles, fried rice, Thai Curry, gravy too. 12 flavours of Icecream to choose from. Isn't that great? Beverages and alcohol at the bar. They have a small play and activity zone for children too. So while you're enjoying your meal the children can have some fun too once they are done eating. Worth it!