There's a hidden promise in the sun that sets every evening. A promise to rise back with a new day for us. But have you ever paused to appreciate the beauty of the hues that a setting sun takes back with it? We've curated a list of our favorite places for you to catch the perfect sunset in the city, and you should keep this list handy the next time you plan to grab a cutting chai and enjoy the sunset.
Chasing Sunsets: Our Guide To The Best Sunset Spots In Mumbai
Queen's Necklace, Nariman Point
Gadda Da Vida, Novotel, Juhu
For a stunning sunset over the Juhu Beach, this restaurant is where you unwind post work. The lavish setting at Gadda Da Vida demands a bottle of wine, your lady-love, and the gorgeous sunset to enhance the aura. They have an outdoor space by the poolside and the beach-side, where you can chill with your friends or colleagues while sipping on some of their sundowners too.
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
Carter Road Promenade, Bandra
Carter Road has a barrage of fitness freaks jogging and walking it out during dusk, and probably nothing more than the splendid sunset gives them all the motivation they need to sweat it out. If you're in Bandra for shopping, or are heading home from work, stop by the promenade to grab some latte from Cafe Coffee Day, and enjoy the sunset.
Aer, Four Seasons Hotel, Worli
This lounge on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel has a terrace from where you get to witness some of the most gorgeous views of the Mumbai. Groove to some good lounge music, stuff your tummy with their lip-smacking starters, sip on some drinks, and watch the sun set on you.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Bandra Fort, Bandra
The Dome, Intercontinental, Marine Drive
Picture this - a glass of whiskey, some breeziness, and a breathtaking sunset by your side. Don't you already want to head to Dome now? This lounge not only lets you experience a sunset that will leave you awestruck but also gives you a brilliant view of Marine Drive and its twinkling lights.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
