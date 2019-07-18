Chasing Sunsets: Our Guide To The Best Sunset Spots In Mumbai

There's a hidden promise in the sun that sets every evening. A promise to rise back with a new day for us. But have you ever paused to appreciate the beauty of the hues that a setting sun takes back with it? We've curated a list of our favorite places for you to catch the perfect sunset in the city, and you should keep this list handy the next time you plan to grab a cutting chai and enjoy the sunset. 

Queen's Necklace, Nariman Point

If you want to have a 'Wake Up Sid' moment, don't think twice before heading to this beautiful place to catch the most mesmerising sunset that you'll ever see. The reddish-orange hues merge with the sparkling city lights, and the cool breeze by the sea makes life so very worth it. Munch on some moongphali, pet the cute dogs, and just soak in the larger-than-life semblance. 
Queen's Necklace

Churchgate, Mumbai

    Gadda Da Vida, Novotel, Juhu

    For a stunning sunset over the Juhu Beach, this restaurant is where you unwind post work. The lavish setting at Gadda Da Vida demands a bottle of wine, your lady-love, and the gorgeous sunset to enhance the aura. They have an outdoor space by the poolside and the beach-side, where you can chill with your friends or colleagues while sipping on some of their sundowners too. 

    Gadda Da Vida - Novotel

    Novotel, Lobby Level, Balraj Sahani Marg, Juhu, Mumbai

    Carter Road Promenade, Bandra

    Carter Road has a barrage of fitness freaks jogging and walking it out during dusk, and probably nothing more than the splendid sunset gives them all the motivation they need to sweat it out. If you're in Bandra for shopping, or are heading home from work, stop by the promenade to grab some latte from Cafe Coffee Day, and enjoy the sunset. 

    Carter Road

    Chuim, Pali Hill, Mumbai

      Aer, Four Seasons Hotel, Worli

      This lounge on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel has a terrace from where you get to witness some of the most gorgeous views of the Mumbai. Groove to some good lounge music, stuff your tummy with their lip-smacking starters, sip on some drinks, and watch the sun set on you. 

      AER - Four Seasons

      Four Seasons Hotel, 34th Floor, 1/136, Dr. E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai

      Bandra Fort, Bandra

      This tiny fort near Taj Land's End in Bandra is frequented by most tourists, and lovers on all days to catch the sunset. The stellar view of the Bandra-Worli sealink amplifies the sunset there. All you need to do is club some piping hot cutting chai with your evening view, and you're all set to weave memories. 
      Bandra Fort

      Byramji Jeejeebhoy Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai

        The Dome, Intercontinental, Marine Drive

        Picture this - a glass of whiskey, some breeziness, and a breathtaking sunset by your side. Don't you already want to head to Dome now? This lounge not only lets you experience a sunset that will leave you awestruck but also gives you a brilliant view of Marine Drive and its twinkling lights. 

        The Dome - InterContinental

        Hotel Inter Continental, 135, Churchgate, Mumbai

