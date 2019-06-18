Love Sushi? Here's Our Pick On Where To Nosh On The Best Sushi In Town
Blue's Kitchen
Blue's Kitchen in Bandra may be tiny, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in substance (read: delicious sushi). There's both veg and non-veg options to choose from here, and offerings include classics like the yellowtail nigiri, tuna maki roll, and avocado nigiri. If you're more into experimenting with your options, then you can try the Blue's specials like the grilled chicken roll, which is perfect if you're with someone who doesn't care for seafood much. And their donburi with miso soup is fantastic too - we love the Japanese curry with chicken katsu in particular.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Pa Pa Ya
One of the hottest addresses for a fun meal out, Pa Pa Ya is fantastic if you're into trying fusion food. With its contemporary decor and creative menu, including a menu of excellent specialty cocktails, it makes for an enjoyable evening out. Sit at their sushi bar and order their signature modern sushi like the sushi burger with salmon wasabi, the layered sushi pizza and the crispy vegatable maki with dehydrated spinach. Of course, they have classic options too and we love how fresh the sushi here always tastes! P.S. It's fun to watch the chefs in action at the counter.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Shizushan Shophouse & Bar
Shizusan Shophouse & Bar is a trendy two-level restaurant that serves food inspired by Asian cuisine from Japan, China, Korea, Vietnam and South-East Asia. Their sushi selection is extensive, and you'll find their take on nigiri and maki rolls like the Peruvian, spicy crunchy tuna, tuna truffle nigiri and more. Pair one of their sushi platters with a signature cocktail (there's plenty to choose from) and enjoy a fun night out with friends or family.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Global Fusion
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
