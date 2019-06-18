Love Sushi? Here's Our Pick On Where To Nosh On The Best Sushi In Town

Blue's Kitchen in Bandra may be tiny, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in substance (read: delicious sushi). There's both veg and non-veg options to choose from here, and offerings include classics like the yellowtail nigiri, tuna maki roll, and avocado nigiri. If you're more into experimenting with your options, then you can try the Blue's specials like the grilled chicken roll, which is perfect if you're with someone who doesn't care for seafood much. And their donburi with miso soup is fantastic too - we love the Japanese curry with chicken katsu in particular.