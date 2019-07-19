Enjoy Signature Cocktails & Delicious Food At Rocky Star!

Rocky Star stands for its name. It gives you the vibes of royal and luxury as soon as you enter inside. They have a classy interior and elegant sofa seating arrangement. The dim light setting makes the place even more beautiful. Best to go on a date with your bae. Their signature cocktails do not have names but instead has numbers. Coming to the drinks, we ordered Cocktails: The No.13 – Whisky based with Kahlua (coffee-flavoured liqueur) & Orange smoked with hickory. Loved the way it was presented on the table. The No. 16 – Irish Whisky based baileys, chocolate sauce & Vanilla Ice-cream. A must-order drink if you love baileys. Mocktails: Spicy Guava – A mix of Guava and Pineapple juice with some green chilli and spices. Lime with a salt rim and the coriander leaves on the top added the extra needed flavour to the drink. Lemongrass Infusion – This one had more of the cranberry flavour instead of having Lemongrass, Ginger, apple & cranberry juice. It could have been made better. The food item in the menu is named after cities. Our attendant, Mr Sujit helped us with the menu and with deciding on with a few of our dishes. From the food menu, we ordered: The Beirut – Very flavorful prawns in mint marinate served with fresh and healthy quinoa tabbouleh. Loved the combination. If you love prawns, then this is a must-try dish. The Toulouse – Again a fantastic grilled prawn dish in pesto sauce. The Adana – Tasty five pieces of smoked chicken tikkas served along with hummus, and two mini naans. The Marrakech – Three peppered chicken pieces served with carrot and sherry puree along with pumpkin seed parmesan. The mix greens and French fries on the side made this dish a complete meal. The Sydney – Crispy Skinned salmon fillet with white wine sauce. Worth ordering. The chef did a spectacular job in making this. Loved it till the last bite. Ended our meal with their signature dessert Peru – Beautifully crafted 24-carat gold chocolate caramel bar is served with a dark Chocolate shot in a cute little bottle with super soft butter cookies & hazelnut mousse. This cannot be missed if you at Rocky Star. Overall rating: 5/5 Verdict: Beautiful and classy ambience with top-notch service. Best to go on a date with your bae and enjoy their signature cocktails and delicious food. Highly recommended.