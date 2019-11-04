Jumva Chalo: Where To Feast On The Best Undhiyus In Mumbai

Traditionally cooked upside down, underground, in earthen pots, the undhiyu (which legit translates to “upside down”) is a labour of love. Legend has it that it takes hours to prepare, and the process is a meticulous one - a science. Once prepared, it’s enjoyed with puris.

Now, the combination of vegetables can be a hit or miss, and you’ve gotta be careful to make sure it never gets too sweet or spicy. So if you’ve thrown up your hands up and decided that slaving away in the kitchen isn’t for you, we’ve got a list of places with undhiyus that’ll turn your world, ahem, upside down.