Vegetarian biryani is perhaps one of the most underrated menu items, with some people going as far as to deny its existence {“It’s pulao, not biryani!“}. But we still think there’s a lot to be eaten down this road. Some vegetarian biryanis are amazing for their masalas, and others for their imaginative use of vegetables and paneer. Here are some of our favourites from around town.
No, It's Not Just Pulao: Here Are The Five Best Vegetarian Biryanis In Mumbai
Zaffran
Zaffran is the perfect place to head to post for pretty much everything when it comes to North Indian food. Their Subz Biryani Zaffrani is the perfect cure to avoiding a hangover after a night of partying, and all for INR 375. The rice is perfectly cooked, and the vegetables aren’t reduced to a mush in the process. They are open until 3am, so head here for some post-drinking munchies as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Delhi Darbar
If you’re looking for vegetarian biryani in South Mumbai, Delhi Darbar is the only place you should head to. The food is prepared with love, which is evident in the quality and taste of the dishes. Many meat-lovers tend to order their veg biryani over their meatier offerings, which is high praise indeed. The biryani is fully loaded with vegetables, paneer and a spicy masala which will leave your appetite satiated.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Lucky
We’ve all passed through here plenty of times while on our way to getting drinks in Bandra, and planned to visit at some point. Make your trip already as their biryanis have a special masala, which is very spicy, served with a biryani which has been slow-cooked till perfection. They have two vegetarian varieties – the vegetable biryani and the paneer tikka biryani.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Café Noorani
Drop by this quaint restaurant in Tardeo for one of the best vegetarian biryanis in the area; if you are planning a party, they deliver by the kilo as well. They have two options, vegetarian biryani and vegetarian Hyderabadi biryani, both of which are worth a visit.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Times of Biryani
The next time you are craving biryani but don’t want to step out of the house, Times of Biryani will come to your rescue with their home delivery. As the name suggests, they specialise in biryani and their paneer makhani biryani is not to be missed. They also have a mushroom masala biryani and a vegetarian Hyderabadi biryani which are good options if you’re tired of the paneer overload.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
