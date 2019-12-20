Mood For Sushi? Head Over To This Outlet Now!

Well, I was craving for sushi and I heard about sushi and more and decided to try it out. To my surprise, they have so much of variety in their Vegetarian sushis which makes it unique to try out the sushis from here. Sushi is a more of a hardcore non-vegetarian dish which could be loved by non-vegetarians but it makes it difficult for the vegetarians to enjoy this beautiful dish. SUSHI AND MORE has come up with 6-7 different variety of authentic sushi, nigiri and tempura giving its whole you definition to vegetarians. They are probably the first restaurants to have a bento box and delivery it right at your doorstep with both veg and non-veg options. The service is quite quick, sushis are very fresh. And they have are very authentic. Must try would be: 1- Shikate Mushroom Nigiri- its classic form of sushi with the spicy rice base with the mushroom on the top covering both sides with the perfect shape and size. 2- Spicy Tuna sushi - a maki roll with seaweed, spiced tuna, cream cheese making it have a spicy flavour intense with the subtle mayo touch in the sushi roll. 3- CLassic non-veg bento box - The traditional bento box has, wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, crab sushi roll with avocado, sweet chilli crispy chicken, sticky rice, and edamame. Worth it box do try it. 4- Prawns tempura - this is a traditional way of cooking prawns in a rice batter making it very crispy and crunchy. Loved it and do visit their Food Hall outlet.