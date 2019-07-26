New To The City? Here Are Unique And Fun Ways To Make New Friends In Mumbai

If music is your scene, then one of the best places to meet like-minded people is at live gigs. Though the conventional way of that would be to turn up at popular venues like Bonobo, Famous Studio, or even Cafe Zoe. But if you’re looking for unconventional ways, then keep a lookout for independent music communities organising secret gigs, house parties and more.

We recommend checking out Sofar Sounds Bombay for their living room gigs, Secret Sessions that organises parties with music for undisclosed venues via a Facebook group, and Beatmap House Parties for socializing and meeting new people, and telling stories (read more here). These communities are also looking for venues and hosts – so there’s your in!

#LBBTip: Also hit up Bandra Base for some really cool band performances that basically happen in a garage-esque space.