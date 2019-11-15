We understand that finding that perfect venue for your wedding is time consuming, which is why we’re here to help you with this list of fabulous wedding venues in Mumbai. From banquet halls and lawns to beaches and woodlands, there is a wedding venue in Mumbai for every mood.
Wed In Style: Best Venues In Mumbai To Get Hitched
We understand that finding that perfect venue for your wedding is time consuming, which is why we’re here to help you with this list of fabulous wedding venues in Mumbai. From banquet halls and lawns to beaches and woodlands, there is a wedding venue in Mumbai for every mood.
Hindu Gymkhana Ground
Situated right opposite Marine Drive the Hindu Gymkhana Ground is an expansive space that hosts a variety of functions, including weddings. One of the prime grounds to get married at in South Mumbai, this venue has seen some of the best weddings in Mumbai.
Capacity: The ground can accommodate up to 1500 people, and even has ample parking space available.
Cost: Ground rentals start at INR 4 Lakh per day. You can opt for their partnered caterer or decorator, Popular Caterer and Popular Decorators. Decorator costs at INR 15 lakhs while the caterer cost varies as per the menu.
#LBBTip- Since this venue is open to wedding events only on certain days, it is advisable to book the space as soon as the dates are set.
Radio Club
Radio Club is easily one of the most beautiful venues for a wedding. Overlooking the backwaters and the Gateway of India, the Pier at Radio Club has the capacity to accommodate up to 1000 people. This cosy space tucked into a corner in a posh neighbourhood of South Bombay is host to a lot of weddings, though it can be booked only by members. If you’re considering this as the venue, we recommend you make a booking at least 6 months in advance.
Capacity: They can accommodate 1000 to 1200 people
Cost: Venue costs start at INR 1.68 Lakhs.
Please note, you need to be a member to book the venue
Sahara Star
This star property near the airport in Mumbai is a popular wedding venue, a mesmerizing green space that boasts of great service and a cosy ambiance. One section of this hotel is converted into a forest area, with tall trees, bridges and plants decorating the space. The poolside area too is a beautiful venue for the big day. The Sapphire Banquet Hall is a popular wedding venue, while the Jade Ballroom comes highly recommended for those who wish for a smaller, more private celebration.
Capacity: The capacity of the spaces vary between 500-2000. Theatre seating for the Saffire Banquet can accommodate upto 2200 while the Jade Room can accommodate upto 650 in theatre seating.
Cost: Cost varies as per the number of people and they will charge you a per person rate for 500 guests in the Jade Room and 1000 guests in the Saffire Room. An event with 200 guests will cost you upwards of 15 lakhs.
#LBBTip: The venue is available in different time slots, so you can choose the one that suits you!
The Cooperage Lawn
Located in the posh neighbourhood of Colaba, The Cooperage Lawn is a popular wedding destination for those planning a large celebration. This expansive space can accommodate up to 5000 guests, and has ample space available for celebrations as well as parking. A lovely green space where you can enjoy the fresh air and sea breeze, this venue has seen the likes of Ambanis get married at the lawns.
Capacity: They can accommodate up to 5000 guests
Cost: Price on request
US Club
Located in Cuffe Parade, this beautiful wedding venue is perfect for those who wish to have a seaside wedding in the city. An expansive space that offers beautiful views of the city and a chance to enjoy the strong breeze, US Club caters to all your wedding needs in terms of venue, food and great service. Since this is a members only club, we recommend you book this through a reference.Capacity: Varies as per venue
Cost: Price on request
Dome at NSCI Indoor Stadium
If you’re looking for an off-beat venue for the wedding, NSCI Indoor Stadium comes highly recommended. Located right opposite Haji Ali, this expansive space provides a luxurious setting for the wedding of your dreams, and can accommodate up to 3000 people! This space is a popular choice of venue for concerts and other functions, so we suggest you book the venue for your wedding well in advance.
Capacity: Accommodates up to 3000 persons
Cost: INR 30 Lakhs a day
#LBBTip: You need to be a member, or have a member recommend you, in order to book this as a venue
Turf Club
Turf Club is one of the most sought-after wedding venues in Mumbai, and it is said that couples tweak their wedding dates to match the availability of this venue! With a capacity to accommodate 3000 guests, Turf Club is an iconic landmark in Mumbai that has structures included in the list of “heritage structures of India” If you’re looking to book this venue for your wedding, we suggest you book your dates at least a year in advance!Capacity: The venue can accommodate up to 3000 people
Cost: Prices start at around INR 2.2. lakh for the mini lawn which can accommodate 800 guests. Prices vary as per your requirements and decoration and catering are above the rental cost.
Renaissance Mumbai
With its jaw-dropping views of the beautiful Powai Lake and lush green lawns throughout the property, Renaissance Mumbai is a gorgeous wedding venue in Mumbai that is quite popular with couples. They have 4 indoor venues and 3 outdoor venues to choose from, and can accommodate upto 1800 people.
Capacity: They can accommodate upto 1800 people
Cost: Price on request
Comments (0)