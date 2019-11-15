Wed In Style: Best Venues In Mumbai To Get Hitched

Situated right opposite Marine Drive the Hindu Gymkhana Ground is an expansive space that hosts a variety of functions, including weddings. One of the prime grounds to get married at in South Mumbai, this venue has seen some of the best weddings in Mumbai.

Capacity: The ground can accommodate up to 1500 people, and even has ample parking space available.

Cost: Ground rentals start at INR 4 Lakh per day. You can opt for their partnered caterer or decorator, Popular Caterer and Popular Decorators. Decorator costs at INR 15 lakhs while the caterer cost varies as per the menu.

#LBBTip- Since this venue is open to wedding events only on certain days, it is advisable to book the space as soon as the dates are set.