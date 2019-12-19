Between Mountain And Coast, This Villa With A Private Pool Is a Serene Getaway

The Leaf is 4-bedroom villa in Alibaug that's secluded from the outside world, offerings the ideal space to retreat, recuperate and relax. There's more than one way to appreciate the natural beauty of the surroundings: you can lounge on the balcony with a cuppa and enjoy the mountain views and the greenery, or settle at the pretty gazebo complete with sofa seating and low tables.

The villa has a contemporary aesthetic and the rooms are decorated with modern accents and the villa comes complete with amenities like a TV, music system, aircon, and a fully functional kitchen.

Recreation is no tough task here: they have a great outdoor pool where you can take a dip which is open till 10 PM. So don't forget to carry your swimsuits along. For you golf enthusiasts, there's a golfing area as well, how awesome is that?

The villa has 4 bedrooms with attached bathroom, and 6 beds. It can accommodate a maximum of 16 guests at a time. We love that breakfast is complimentary here and you can also opt for meal plans for lunch and dinner if you want at an additional cost. There's also a chef service available, which we think is pretty great if you want a little extra special vacay. The villa is also pet friendly and you can take along your four-legged bestie.