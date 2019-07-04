Love Jumping In The Water? Try These Fun Activities In The City

Aqua Aerobics at Ce’st La Vie is an aerobics class, but in water. If you take up Aqua Aerobics, not only do you shape your body in a much more efficient way but also energise your mind. What's great is that the excersise is impact free that's great for bone density and helps in toning up muscles you wouldn't usually use. These classes are great to boost your strength and flexibility. Aqua Aerobicsat at Ce’st La Vie in Bandra has classes throughout the week. You don't need to know how to swim to take these classes.

Price: Classes start at INR 5,000 for 12 sessions.

#LBBTip: You can also try it at Dr. Prachi Shah’s Health And Fitness Studio in Malad