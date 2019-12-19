Bhagwan Footwear: This Mahim Street Shop Sells Paithani-Printed Kolhapuri Chappals For INR 300 Only!

Strolling through the streets of Mahim and Dadar never disappoint me. Because there's always something new to admire. On a similar afternoon, while heading to a cafe in Mahim, I was lucky enough to stumble upon Bhagwan Footwear. And here's why. I've always been someone who doesn't wear flats, and Kolhapuris aren't really my game. But when I laid my eyes upon the quirky, saree-bordered Kolhapuri chappals hung on the hooks of this shop, I knew I had to take them home. Located bang opposite to Vijay Sales in Mahim, near the Sitladevi Mandir, this tiny shop on the footpath sells all its Kolhapuris for INR 300, and they're all handcrafted. You will see the chappals made out of paithani saree borders and they come in bright pink, purple, yellow, green, orange, magenta and brown. In case you're a Kolhapuri fan already (and even if you're not) its time you pay this whole-in-the-wall shop a visit. You can thank me later. P.S- You can call him at 8850474054.