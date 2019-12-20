Green Escape: Do A Memorable Road Trip To Bhandardara Dam & Visit The Gorgeous Umbrella Falls

Approximately 170 kilometres away (say four hours by car on the Mumbai-Agra highway) the way to Bhandardara is smooth with a spectacular view of the surrounding Western Ghats. During the road trip we crossed blue lakes, paddy fields and farmers toiling away.The Dam, built in 1910, is the largest earthen dam in India. The base of the dam has a garden that boasts of thick greenery, huge trees and little streams.

Monsoons is a great time to visit, even the winters, since this is when the water level rises and the gates of the dam open to let some water into the plains. You should also check out the Umbrella Falls, which are nearby and almost as popular. You can feel the water sprinkling around you, and that combined with the greenery all around, makes for an almost surreal experience.