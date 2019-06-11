With Elegant Interiors & Appetizing Food, Bayroute Never Fails To Amaze Us

Located at the banks of Powai Lake, Bayroute is one of the best places to visit in Mumbai. The place has an elegant ambience with soothing decor, the restaurant has many plants inside which makes it very peaceful and soothing. The ambience and the music are perfect blends altogether. The staff is attentive and they have very good knowledge about the menu as I tried everything they recommended and nothing failed to amaze me. The following are the dishes which I tried - Mocktails- 1)Turkish kale with Bop- A refreshing and tasty smoothie which is loaded with goodness. Full of antioxidants, vitamins which is both healthy and tasty. 2) Arabic detox treat- a combination of beetroot juice with carrot juice. 3)Green avocado- Avocado milk loaded with a lot of dry fruits. 4)Greek Goddess- The base is yoghurt and it is sour with little sweetness and top with wild blueberries. Starters- 1)Shish touk Chicken- Two perfectly grilled chicken served with green chutney is a must try. It is very different from other barbeques to eat out. 2)Tamarind wings- One of my personal favourite, chicken wings coated in tamarind juice was blissfully delicious. Highly recommended. 3)Ro-be-yann nashif- it was a very different a starter served in a deep-fried chapati stuffed with shrimps. Maine Course- Quwarramah- A big loaf of bread was placed in front of us, stuffed with grilled chicken pieces and other veggies, have this will surely kill for hunger. Highly recommended. Dessert- Baklava- This was the most delicious dessert I had till now, it was a perfect combo of crispiness, coldness and healthiness, as a slice of ice cream was stuffed and the base was of dry fruits also it was garnished with dried rose petals which was a cherry on the top. Do check out this restaurant and you will never forget your experience here.