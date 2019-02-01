Bhima Calcutta Roll In Andheri Is Every Bengali Foodie's Dream Come True

Finding authenticity in Mumbai's Bengali food is a painful task. As a Bengali, I've done restaurants like Bhojohori Manna and Peetuk, but the heart craves for those street-side Kolkata stalls selling piping hot Bhetki Fish Fries with Kashundi, and Egg-Chicken Rolls with generous amounts of stuffing. So when the bong in me chanced upon this hole in the wall shop near the DN Nagar Metro Station in Andheri, I knew I am at the right place. Their spicy chicken rolls for INR 110 are the bomb. They are known as the Calcutta Rolls (for all the right reasons) and are stuffed with uncountable chicken pieces, perfectly garnished in Bengali spices. They're slow-cooked, and crispy Fish Fries with Kashundi (mustard sauce) for INR 80 are easily the show-stealers (If you get hungry later, pack some and take them back home, folks!) They also have vegetarian options like Aloor Chop for INR 60 and Paneer Rolls for INR 100 (which we're yet to try) But Bhima is soul-satisfying, and we see no reason for you to not try it.