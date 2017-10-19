We obviously love chaat, and when asked to gulp down pani puris, we’re always up for the challenge. Bhola Chaat Bhandar at Saiwadi, Andheri East is a wonderful chaat corner that’s famous for the super tasty pani puris they make. They’re super particular about hygiene and use only mineral water to make their pani puris. The chaat is made to perfection with the perfect balance of flavours. The stall is super famous in the area, so it won’t be difficult to hunt it down. It’s located at the beginning of the highway and there’s plenty of parking space around too.