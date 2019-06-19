Binge And Unwind At This Popular Social

Vikhroli Social is an urban hangout with a desi twist. Apart from it's quiet and undisturbed location, this Social outlet serves a range of delicious Indian and International cuisines. 1) We tried the Cheese Masala Pav: The bread was soft and loaded with masala and cheese, served with onions on the side. 2) Spiced Guava Mocktail: It is a refreshing concoction of Fresh Guava Nectar and authentic spices. 3) Paneer Chilly: Paneer chilly is an amazing appetizer served in a griller with schezuan sauce. 4) Mac and Cheese is also our all-time favourite. 5) The Ramesh and Suresh: The dish is as amazing as the name sounds. Five Star Chocolate Bars Fried and Served with Vanilla Ice cream. Chocolate lovers must try this. The outdoor seating is beautiful but non-operational sometimes. Do check that in advance. What can be better: The service and staff coordination.