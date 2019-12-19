Binge On Unique Dosas Like Khakhra & Chocolate Dosas!

Dosa is a popular south Indian dish. It is a crispy and thin pancake made of Rice and Urad Dal batter. Dosas nowadays are loved as Breakfast, lunch and even dinner. Nandu Dosa is a tiny outlet, having branches in Borivali, Kandivali & Juhu. They serve over 50+ types of dosas at very pocket-friendly prices. Their Unique Dosas Range from Gujju Special Khakhra Dosas to Italian Dosas, Chinese Dosas, Pav Bhaji Dosas and even Chocolate Dosas. They serve the dosas with chutney and sambar. Some of the most unique dosas to try here: ⭐ Khakhra Dosa ⭐ Paneer Manchurian Dosa ⭐ Paneer Chilly Dosa ⭐ Chocolate Dosa ⭐ Jinni Dosa ⭐ Dilkhush Dosa ⭐ Sweet Corn Dosa