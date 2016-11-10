After-Work Drinks? Craftbar In BKC Has Some Insane-Sounding Cocktails

The food menu is a mix of Mediterranean and Indian. The Mediterranean menu has soups like pirate peppers pot {coconut with plantains, potato and bell peppers} at INR 225 and catallan seafood stew {clams, squid, prawns} at INR 235. They have salads starting at INR 235, mains starting at INR 385 and desserts at INR 195. They also have a roadies menu that explores regional food from the Indian trail. We’ll probably try Oriya mutton curry with bhakri {INR 495} from their Indian section, mutton oil fry {INR 425}, litti chokha at INR 255 and Solkadi shots with gol gappa at INR 235 from the roadies menu.