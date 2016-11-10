BKC has a new gastro pub called Craftbar that is offering a mix of world food and contemporary Indian food. We give you the lowdown on the latest entrant to the BKC eatery brigade.
After-Work Drinks? Craftbar In BKC Has Some Insane-Sounding Cocktails
Shortcut
Chow Down
The food menu is a mix of Mediterranean and Indian. The Mediterranean menu has soups like pirate peppers pot {coconut with plantains, potato and bell peppers} at INR 225 and catallan seafood stew {clams, squid, prawns} at INR 235. They have salads starting at INR 235, mains starting at INR 385 and desserts at INR 195. They also have a roadies menu that explores regional food from the Indian trail. We’ll probably try Oriya mutton curry with bhakri {INR 495} from their Indian section, mutton oil fry {INR 425}, litti chokha at INR 255 and Solkadi shots with gol gappa at INR 235 from the roadies menu.
Sip On
The bar menu has cocktails to keep you dancing all night, flanked by liquor and of course, beer. We found their gola {ice candy} based cocktails like ‘Tera kya hoga Kalia’ {vodka with kaala khatta}, Crime Master Gogo {coffee and chocolate}, Mona Darling {served with herb brandy}, all priced at INR 295. The bar menu is a mix of Bollywood and cricket-inspired cocktails along with non-alcoholic beverages.
So, We're Saying...
Those looking to explore a new cuisine and a new after-office haunt, Craftbar is a fun option.
