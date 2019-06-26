This Newbie Serves A Variety Of Cuisines Which Cannot Be Missed!

BKC has turned into another Kamala Mills! 😍 And a new place has been added to this amazing list of restaurants. Taftoon - A place where you can chill around and enjoy some really delicious food with your friends and family. Pretty decor, amazing lights, friendly staff and a wide variety of options to choose from for food and drinks. Went here for a family dinner and the first thing that we all admired was the ambience such pretty decor. We were being greeted by Kashmiri Kahwa when we sat on the table and it was so refreshing. Then we started to order mocktails and starters. We ordered: 1. Date and Pineapple Sherbet: A mocktail made up of date puree mixed with jaggery and fresh pineapple sherbet and sour mix. So refreshing!! 😍 2. Egyptian Hibiscus and Cranberry Iced tea: Egyptian hibiscus and cranberry flavoured tea decoction with sweet and sour mix served with ice and rose water. People who prefer sour drinks should go for this one. 3. Soya ki chaap: charcoal grilled soya fillets marinated in yoghurt and garlic tandoori masala. So healthy and so tasty. 4. Chatpatey paneer tikka: paneer marinated with fresh green herbs, tangy and hot spices! Must not miss out on this one! 😍 5. Dahi Bhutteyan de kebab: Tikkis made up of corn, chillies and hung yoghurt and served with mint chutney. This starter didn't taste that well. You can miss out on this one. 6. Chotey Kulche Chole: Mini kulchas topped with Chhole. This dish isn't a miss. Main course: 7. Indian bread: Zafrani Taftoon, Baquerkhani and Lal Naan. Must try Lal Naan. Something different. 8. Bharwan Kadhai: stuffed vegetables like small brinjals, okra, tomatoes, big chillies served with sweet and sour curry! Must try this authentic Indian sabzi. Loved it.😍 9. Labdari Paneer: cottage cheese tossed in an onion and tomato curry. A little bland! You can miss out on this one. 10. Maa Choliya ki Dal: This was so amazing! Sabzi made up of lentils, channa, rajma, black urad and tossed in onion and garlic paste. A little mild but must try. Desserts: 11. Chena plate: A platter of assorted milk based sweets such as Rasgulla, malai sandwich, gulab jamuns, etc. This dessert is a must try. A perfect platter of Bengali sweets. 12. Shufta: This is their special dessert! Mango icecream served with dry fruits soaked in Kashmiri honey. Delicious. Must try this place whenever you're visiting BKC.